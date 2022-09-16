Russian president Vladimir Putin has thanked Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts in trying to solve the crisis in Ukraine but warned he's not in a hurry to pull his troops out.

Both leaders conducted on Friday closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The conflict in Ukraine, oil and gas supply were among the subjects that were discussed in addition to the historic Ankara-brokered grain export deal signed on July by the UN, Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine.

Previously, Erdogan said Türkiye wants grain shipments from Russia to also resume, like Ukraine’s exports under the deal.

‘Reliable route’

Türkiye is a “reliable route” for gas deliveries from Russia, the Russian president said.

During a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Putin thanked Erdogan for the Türkiye-brokered Ukraine grain deal.

He expressed hope that Ukrainian grain will reach the poorest countries, and said: “This goal has not been achieved yet.”

Putin said that Russia has received positive signals for possible shipment of Russian grain through Turkish ports.

Not in a hurry

Russia is in no hurry and its operation will not stop, despite Ukrainian attempts to launch a counteroffensive, Putin said.

"Quite recently, the Russian Armed Forces launched a couple of sensitive strikes (in Ukraine). Let's assume this was just a warning. If the situation prevails, the response could be more serious," he added. "We are not fighting with a full army. We fight only with a part of the Russian army, a contract-based part (only)."

Meetings with leaders

Erdogan attended the SCO leaders' summit as a special guest, with Türkiye taking part at the presidential level for the first time since Ankara got the dialogue partner status in the organisation in 2012.

He addressed the second session of the summit and is holding bilateral meetings with leaders in attendance.

Along with Putin, President Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi met in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdogan earlier held closed-door meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organisation aims to strengthen friendly, good neighborly relations and mutual trust among its member states.

