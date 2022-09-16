WORLD
Two officers stabbed in London amid tight security ahead of queen's funeral
London’s Metropolitan police force said there is no terrorism link to the stabbing and that a suspect has been arrested.
The stabbing comes as London is flooded with mourners for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, but the stabbing did not occur near any commemorative site. / Reuters
September 16, 2022

Two police officers have been stabbed in central London and hospitalised after encountering "a male with a knife", officials have said, amid massive security ahead of the queen's funeral.

A suspect who was tasered and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker is also in hospital following the incident at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT) on Friday, the Metropolitan Police added.

"Police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square," it said in a statement, referring to a square in the heart of the British capital, less than a mile from where the queen's coffin is lying in state.

London’s Metropolitan police force said there was no terrorism link to the stabbing, with the UK capital under high security for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The force said "enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing".

'Utterly appalling'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the attack on the officers "utterly appalling". He said neither of the officers being treated in hospital are in a life-threatening condition.

"These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country," he said, noting police "run towards danger to protect others" and "we owe them a huge debt of gratitude".

Khan added he was in close contact with the Met's new Commissioner Mark Rowley, who only took up the post on Monday.

The incident comes amid a massive security operation in central London as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in parliament ahead of Monday's state funeral.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
