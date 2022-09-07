September 7, 2022
One-on-one with Bosniak member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina is preparing for elections on October 2. TRT World sat down with Sefik Dzaferovic, current Bosniak member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to talk about upcoming elections, secessionist policies that threaten the country's territorial integrity, and Bosnia's relationship with NATO and the EU.
