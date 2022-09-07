Who’s responsible for the broken Truce in Tigray?

A ceasefire declared in March has been broken by new fighting that has broken out along the boundaries of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. The conflict started in November 2020 when Tigrayan forces seized military bases throughout their territory. Both sides now accuse the other of creating it again. TRT World’s Ahad al Fadhli reports on why the fighting restarted in northern Ethiopia.