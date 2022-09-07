WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is there hope for long-lasting peace in Tigray province?
A ceasefire signed in March between the TPLF and the government in Addis Ababa was meant to provide desperately needed relief for civilians in Tigray. Many hoped the truce would morph into a more permanent peace deal by finally allowing humanitarian aid to get through government blockades. But five months later, severe fighting erupted again, making basic electricity, fuel and medicine a luxury. Moreover, the rebels have threatened war if the blockade is not fully lifted. So far, the government has ‘hoodwinked the international community.’ As a truce unravels between the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, is Ethiopia on the brink of more dangerous destabilisation and an ever more severe humanitarian crisis? Guest: Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin International Relations Specialist Ledet Muleta Founder of the Global Ethiopian Diaspora Society Tsedale Lemma Ethiopian Journalist
Is there hope for long-lasting peace in Tigray province?
September 7, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us