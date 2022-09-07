Is there hope for long-lasting peace in Tigray province?

A ceasefire signed in March between the TPLF and the government in Addis Ababa was meant to provide desperately needed relief for civilians in Tigray. Many hoped the truce would morph into a more permanent peace deal by finally allowing humanitarian aid to get through government blockades. But five months later, severe fighting erupted again, making basic electricity, fuel and medicine a luxury. Moreover, the rebels have threatened war if the blockade is not fully lifted. So far, the government has ‘hoodwinked the international community.’ As a truce unravels between the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, is Ethiopia on the brink of more dangerous destabilisation and an ever more severe humanitarian crisis? Guest: Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin International Relations Specialist Ledet Muleta Founder of the Global Ethiopian Diaspora Society Tsedale Lemma Ethiopian Journalist