Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have held a meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

Their closed-door meeting on Friday took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

No further information on the meeting was immediately released.

Erdogan will later attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO as a special guest, with Türkiye taking part at the presidential level for the first time since Ankara obtained SCO dialogue partner status in 2012.

Later, he is expected to address the second session of the summit and hold bilateral meetings with leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The landmark Ankara-brokered grain export deal signed this July by the UN, Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine is expected to be discussed during the talks between Erdogan and Putin.

SCO summit

On Thursday, President Erdogan held talks with leaders attending the SCO summit. Erdogan visited the newly built areas of the city with other summit participants.

He spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko and other leaders.

Before the city tour, Erdogan attended a sapling planting ceremony.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organisation aims to strengthen friendly, good neighbourly relations and mutual trust among member states.

