WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Chinese presidents hold talks in Uzbekistan on SCO sidelines
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to address the second session of the ongoing SCO summit and hold bilateral meetings with leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Turkish, Chinese presidents hold talks in Uzbekistan on SCO sidelines
Erdogan and China's Xi Jinping have held a closed-door meeting, with no details of their discussions immediately available.
September 16, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have held a meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

Their closed-door meeting on Friday took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. 

No further information on the meeting was immediately released.

Erdogan will later attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO as a special guest, with Türkiye taking part at the presidential level for the first time since Ankara obtained SCO dialogue partner status in 2012.

Later, he is expected to address the second session of the summit and hold bilateral meetings with leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The landmark Ankara-brokered grain export deal signed this July by the UN, Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine is expected to be discussed during the talks between Erdogan and Putin.

READ MORE: Putin supports Xi on Taiwan, praises 'Moscow-Beijing tandem' on Ukraine

SCO summit

On Thursday, President Erdogan held talks with leaders attending the SCO summit. Erdogan visited the newly built areas of the city with other summit participants.

He spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko and other leaders.

Before the city tour, Erdogan attended a sapling planting ceremony.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organisation aims to strengthen friendly, good neighbourly relations and mutual trust among member states.

READ MORE:Erdogan arrives in Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit, bilateral talks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us