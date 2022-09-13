Why is the US concerned about unity with the EU?

It’s been one year since the US withdrew troops from Afghanistan. The chaotic withdrawal angered its European allies, who were left with no choice but do the same. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gave their relationship a shot in the arm for now - brought closer by a common threat. But tensions have grown between America and China over Taiwan’s sovereignty and there’s a global energy crisis is to deal with. Will all this get in the way of repairing frayed ties with Europe? Guests: Klaus W. Larres Professor of History & International Affairs Denis MacShane Former UK Minister for Europe Robert Fox Defence Editor at the Evening Standard