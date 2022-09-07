September 7, 2022
Albania ends diplomatic ties with Iran over 'cyberattack'
Albania has ended its diplomatic relations with Iran after accusing it of launching a cyberattack in July. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says Iran intended to "paralyse public services, hack data and electronic communications from government systems. Iranian affairs analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm weighs in on these allegations. #Iran #Albania #CyberAttack
