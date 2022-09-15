WORLD
Palestinian teen killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank
Violence erupts as Israeli forces raid the homes of two Palestinians who were earlier killed by the Israeli army.
Israeli forces fired a volley of bullets, which led to the death of a 17-year-old, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa. / AA Archive
September 15, 2022

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy has been killed and three others have suffered injuries in Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, local media has reported.

Wissam Bakr, the director of the Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin, said the teenage boy was killed on Thursday after being shot in the head, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, Israeli forces raided the homes of two Palestinians who were earlier killed by the Israeli army, the news agency said.

"Violent confrontations took place between youths and the occupation forces, who fired a volley of bullets at them, which led to the death of the young man, Salah, and the injury of three others," it added.

On Wednesday, an Israeli soldier and two Palestinians were killed in a shootout in the occupied West Bank.

Wafa identified the dead Palestinians as Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Subhi Abed, 22. Wafa, citing a local security source, said the two men were from the town of Kafr Dan.

The incident is the latest in a flare-up that began in mid-March.

There have been deadly attacks on Israeli targets. In response, Israel has launched near nightly raids on West Bank towns and cities that have killed dozens of Palestinians.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it illegally captured the territory from Jordan.

