WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands protest in Yerevan to demand Armenia's Pashinyan resign
Angry protesters demanding PM Nikol Pashinyan step down try to storm parliament as the latest clashes between the Caucasus neighbours leave over 150 soldiers dead, most of them Armenians.
Thousands protest in Yerevan to demand Armenia's Pashinyan resign
Demonstrators reacted to statements by PM Pashinyan to parliament that he wanted to sign a peace deal with Azerbaijan. / AP
September 15, 2022

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Armenia's capital accusing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of betraying his country by trying to appease Azerbaijan.

They included relatives of those who lost their lives in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, according to Armenia's news.am news agency.

The demonstrators, on Wednesday, demanded that Pashinyan not be given a vote of confidence as well as the resignation of the government.

Police blocked the street at the entrance to parliament to prevent the protesters from entering.

After tensions during the day, the number of demonstrators in front of parliament increased in the evening hours.

Baku and Yerevan have been engaging in a deadly battle since Monday that killed 155 soldiers on both sides. 

Armenian PM Pashinyan told parliament that 105 Armenian soldiers had died in the recent flare-up while the count of Azerbaijani fatalities given by Baku stands at 50.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan calls for ceasefire with Armenia as deaths soar

Ceasefire

According to posts on social media, the protesters tried to break the doors of the parliament building.

Footage showed the protesters calling for Pashinyan's resignation, shouting slogans against him and trying to break through a police barrier.

The demonstrators reacted to statements by Pashinyan in his speech earlier in the day to parliament that he wanted to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan said the Armenian army personnel had laid mines on land and roads between positions along the border which triggered clashes.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.

READ MORE: Armenia has scaled up cross-border attacks: Azerbaijan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us