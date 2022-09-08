September 8, 2022
California battles spreading wildfires, facing mass blackouts
Extreme temperatures and dry conditions have once again sparked a dangerous fire season across California. Droughts have increased in the state over the last two decades, while the last two years have been the deadliest in recorded history. Right now, crews are struggling to contain up to 14 major fires. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #california #wildfires
