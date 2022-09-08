September 8, 2022
UK PM Truss unveils plans to reduce energy prices
Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced plan to reduce energy prices for households and businesses this winter. Europe and the UK are scrambling to boost supplies and manage prices of energy as Russia has shut off supplies in retaliation for their support of Ukraine against Moscow's attack. Energy analyst Tallat Azad weighs in. #LizTruss #UKEnergyCrisis #Russia
