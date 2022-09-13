WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukrainian top diplomat criticises Germany over tank deliveries
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comment came after German Defense Minister Christine Lambrech rejected demands to supply Kiev main battle tanks and armoured vehicles.
Ukrainian top diplomat criticises Germany over tank deliveries
Not a single 'rational argument' on why these weapons cannot be supplied, Kuleba says. / AA
September 13, 2022

The Ukrainian foreign minister has criticised Germany for its stance on battle tank deliveries, as Kiev defends itself from Moscow's "special military operation."

"Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses," Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday on Twitter. "What is Berlin afraid of that Kiev is not?"

Kuleba's comment came after German Defense Minister Christine Lambrech on Monday rejected demands to supply Kiev main battle tanks.

"So far, no country has sent Western infantry fighting vehicles or battle tanks to Ukraine," she said in Berlin, adding that Germany will not take such action unilaterally.

Kiev had requested 88 Leopard tanks and 100 Marder-type armoured infantry fighting vehicles from Germany.

READ MORE:Is Germany intentionally dithering over arms supplies to Ukraine?

Ring swap mechanism

Germany’s Greens, Scholz's coalition partners, have also insisted that Berlin should deliver weapons directly from the stocks of the Bundeswehr (armed forces), and not limit transfers to the so-called ring swap mechanism.

In the ring swap, Germany equips Eastern European NATO partners with Leopard main battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which in return hand over older Soviet-designed tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine has recently made rapid advances against Russian forces, retaking over 3,000 square kilometres of land in Kharkiv from Russia. 

READ MORE: Thanks but no tanks: German dilemma over supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us