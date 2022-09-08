WORLD
2 MIN READ
Liz Truss - better than Boris?
Liz Truss is the UK's New Prime Minister, and she's already picked a fresh cabinet of MP's to help lead the way. And while she's no Boris Johnson, she did beat the better known Rishi Sunak. The decision was up to Conservative MPs only. If you're a sceptic, you'll have to wait until the 2024 election to vote in someone else! Nexus speaks to Lord Robert Hayward, a Conservative peer in the House of Lords who says we need to give Truss time, Ekansh Sharma, a former Conservative Party Candidate for Hounslow South and a Sunak supporter says we all need to put our trust in the new PM for the good of the UK, Ella Whelan, a political commentator thinks that all politicians could be more authentic and are obsessed with identity politics and Rab Hashem, a member of the successful Liz Truss leadership, believes the new cabinet is a fresh start.
Liz Truss - better than Boris?
September 8, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us