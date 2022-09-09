September 9, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II has died. 70 years on the throne made her Britain's longest reigning monarch, but her passing also signals the start of a new reign. Her eldest son now becomes King Charles the Third. People in the United Kingdom and around the world have been reacting to the news. Simon McGregor Wood reports. #queenelizabethii #uk #nationalmourning
