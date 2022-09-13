TÜRKİYE
Greece pursuing 'two-faced' diplomacy toward Türkiye: Akar
Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar's remarks come after two Greek Coast Guard boats on Saturday opened fire on a ro-ro ship 11 miles off Türkiye's northwestern Bozcaada island.
Hulusi Akar reiterates call for dialogue, says Greece escalating tensions with 'provocative actions, rhetoric' despite Türkiye's 'well-intentioned' efforts. / AA
September 13, 2022

Despite Türkiye's efforts to ease tension in the region, Greece continues with its "provocative actions," Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said, calling out Athens for "two-faced" diplomacy.

"Despite all our well-intentioned efforts, unfortunately, our neighbor Greece continues to increase the tension with some provocative actions and rhetoric every time. We do our best to prevent this," Akar told reporters in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

"Right after this (incident), the politicians in Greece accused Türkiye of aggression. What is this, if not hypocrisy? That's why we ask that don't they have a mirror in their house? If they look in the mirror, they will see the truth and maybe they will be ashamed," Akar said.

He stressed that Greece tries its best to "exploit and distort" every event, to influence third parties with "lies and slander," and to complain about Türkiye to third parties, adding: "In this sense, it is not wrong to say that a two-faced policy is being followed. There is a two-faced policy."

Akar said Türkiye calls for dialogue to peacefully solve the bilateral problems.

READ MORE:Cavusoglu: Türkiye warns Greece against adventure on others' behalf

Repeated provocations 

Akar's remarks come after two Greek Coast Guard boats on Saturday opened fire on a ro-ro ship 11 miles off Türkiye's northwestern Bozcaada island.

Comoros-flagged "Anatolian" ship with 18 crew - six Egyptians, four Somalis, five Azerbaijanis, and three Turkish nationals - was attacked while sailing in international waters.

Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under a treaty, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

Akar reiterated that Greece harassed Turkish jets by putting radar locks, saying: "This is a hostile attitude, ... they show hostile behaviour. These are unacceptable. This is great hypocrisy. This has to be seen."

Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas on August 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defence system stationed on the Greek island of Crete.

READ MORE: Greek boats open fire on cargo ship in international waters

SOURCE:AA
