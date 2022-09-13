WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than dozen killed in gang violence in Colombia
Powerful gangs seeking vendettas in the Latin American country killed at least 17 people in the last three days.
More than dozen killed in gang violence in Colombia
Members of the Colombian scientific police inspect outside the bar where six people were murdered by armed men at Las Flores neighborhood in Barranquilla, on September 12, 2022. / AFP
September 13, 2022

At least 17 people have been killed over the last three days in Colombia in a spate of violent incidents, authorities said, highlighting the huge task facing President Gustavo Petro.

In the northern city of Barranquilla, six people were shot dead by gunmen on Monday morning while drinking in a bar.

Police said the powerful Gulf Clan drug trafficking gang carried out the attack on members of the rival Los Costenos group.

In the north-central Santander department, a teacher, his wife and two children were killed by a group of assailants on Sunday morning, local authorities there said.

Five Venezuelan migrants, accused of being involved in the murders, were then lynched by vigilantes in an apparent act of revenge.

The local mayor had told a national radio station that the murderers were "people from Venezuela" who wanted "to steal money" and used knives to kill their victims.

Following the attack, an injured employee of the murdered family alerted neighbors, who "took justice into their own hands and killed" the five attackers, said the mayor.

READ MORE:Colombia's Petro offers drug lords new deals to cut cocaine market

Gang violence

Overnight from Sunday to Monday, a local indigenous guard in the northeastern Arauca department was killed in unspecified circumstances, according to the Indepaz NGO.

On Saturday night, a union leader was shot dead by two armed motorcyclists in the northeastern port city of Barrancabermeja.

And on Friday night, another local leader, a young woman, was stabbed to death in her home in the northern Sucre department.

Indepaz said those deaths took the number of murdered local and community leaders since the state signed a 2016 peace deal with Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrillas to 128.

Petro, Colombia's first left-wing president, vowed following his June election victory to bring about "total peace" in the conflict-ravaged country.

Colombia has suffered six decades of conflict involving leftist guerrillas, drug traffickers, right-wing paramilitaries and state forces.

A former urban guerrilla himself, Petro has vowed to open talks with the country's last recognised rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN).

He has also said he would seek dialogue with drug traffickers in a bid to end the cycle of violence.

READ MORE:Deaths as blast hits police patrol in Colombia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us