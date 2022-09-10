One on One - Nigerian Presidential Candidate Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim

Nigeria is Africa's top oil and gas producer, but it still suffers from chronic power shortages. The country is also experiencing what some call a 'kidnapping epidemic'. Security will be a key challenge to whoever wins the race in the 2023 elections to govern Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation. And presidential candidate Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim says his standing in the global energy and security sectors will help solve some of Nigeria’s biggest challenges. #oneonone #nigeria #adoibrahim