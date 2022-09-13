Azerbaijan has said that intense clashes broke out on its border with Armenia between troops of the two countries.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said early on Tuesday the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations in the evening hours on the border in the direction of Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin.

The ministry said sabotage groups of the Armenian army laid mines on land and roads between the positions of the Azerbaijani army in various directions, adding as a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani troops to address the situation, clashes took place.

It added that there were casualties among military personnel from both sides.

The statement underlined that the administration in Yerevan was entirely responsible for the conflict.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan president: Troops deployed to strategic Karabakh city of Lachin

Pashinyan speaks Putin, Macron

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held separate phone calls early on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron on the latest clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, according to the Armenian government.

During his call, Macron stressed that the escalation of tensions is unacceptable and the situation needs to be calmed.

Armenian media also reported that Pashinyan convened a meeting of the Armenian Security Council to address the matter.

READ MORE: Top diplomats of Azerbaijan, Armenia meet in Georgia for peace talks

'No military solution to the conflict'

The United States is deeply concerned about reports of clashes along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and is calling for an immediate end to hostilities, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict," Blinken said in a statement. "We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately."

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan begins 'Great Return' of refugees to areas freed from Armenia