September 9, 2022
Turkish president wraps up three-nation tour of Balkan countries
The Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan has ended a three-country tour of the Balkans. The main aim was to increase diplomatic and trade ties, but questions were also asked about whether Ankara may be able to mediate several disputes in the region. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Sarajevo. #erdogan #balkans
