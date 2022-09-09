September 9, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US secretary of state Blinken visits Ukraine
The US Secretary of State has made an unscheduled visit to Ukraine, just as Washington announced a 2.7 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. President Volodomyr Zelenskyy says his troops are making advances in the northeast around Kharkiv, while the UN has accused Moscow of forcibly deporting Ukrainian civilians to Russia. Claire Herriot reports.
US secretary of state Blinken visits Ukraine
Explore