BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Federal Reserve hints at more rate hikes amid elevated inflation
Central bankers in the world's major economies are determined to bring inflation under control, even if it means sacrificing some short-term economic growth. That was made clear this week by Jerome Powell, head of the US Federal Reserve. His comments follow the move by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points. That's the biggest hike in borrowing costs in eurozone history, with inflation in the 19-member bloc running at a record high. David Madden is a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. He talked about possible consequences of higher interest rates. #FederalReserve #JeromePowell #InterestRates
Federal Reserve hints at more rate hikes amid elevated inflation
September 9, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us