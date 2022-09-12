BIZTECH
Oil prices slump as China Covid curbs, Fed rate hikes weigh on demand
Global demand was overshadowed by the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to combat inflation and strict Covid-19 restrictions in China.
Global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year — supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil takes effect on December 5. / Reuters Archive
September 12, 2022

Oil prices have slipped during Asian trade as the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to quell inflation and the imposition of strict Covid-19 restrictions in China overshadowed the global demand outlook.

Brent crude futures dropped 78 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $86.01 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after settling 4.1 percent higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.11 a barrel, down 73 cents, or 0.8 percent, after a 3.9 percent gain in the previous session.

Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.

Concerns over rising interest rates

China's oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing's zero-Covid policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.

"Demand concerns centred on the impact of rising interest rates to combat inflation and China's Covid-zero policy," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a note.

The European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could lift the value of US dollar against currencies and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.

Still, global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year — supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil takes effect on December 5.

The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit Russia's lucrative oil export revenue following its assault on Ukraine in February, and plans to take measures to ensure that the oil could still flow to emerging nations.

SOURCE:Reuters
