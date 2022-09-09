Aviation giants gear up to launch their own flying car models

If you’ve ever been stuck in a traffic jam and wished you could just fly over the gridlock, the XP4 could be the answer. Developed by British mobility firm Airvolution, it’s a flying car capable of carrying up to four passengers. And the company says it's ready for takeoff, accepting bookings from the first batch of buyers. #FlyingCars #Airvolution #SamsonSky