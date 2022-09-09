BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU sets out plan to rein in energy prices, boost supplies
In Europe, where authorities are struggling to control surging prices of food and fuel. Natural gas flows from the region's main supplier, Russia, have been all but cut-off. That's driven prices of the fossil fuel up to ten times higher. The European Commission says one way they can reduce energy costs, is by capping the price that EU member countries can pay for Russian natural gas. The price caps under discussion are part of a broader plan to rein in runaway energy prices. Brussels wants to limit domestic energy prices to $200 per megawatt hours. For the details, we spoke to economist Julien Mathonniere from Ravel in France. #EuropeanUnion #Inflation #Energy Prices
EU sets out plan to rein in energy prices, boost supplies
September 9, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us