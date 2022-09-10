WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greek boats open fire on cargo ship in international waters
Comoros-flagged "Anatolian" ship with 18 crew — six Egyptian, four Somalian, five Azerbaijani and three Turkish nationals — was attacked while sailing in international waters.
Greek boats open fire on cargo ship in international waters
The Turkish Coast Guard Command has shared a video of the harassing fire and a map, pinpointing the location where the incident took place.
September 10, 2022

Two Greek Coast Guard boats have opened fire on a ro-ro ship 11 miles off Türkiye's southwestern coast of Bozcaada, according to Turkish officials.

Comoros-flagged "Anatolian" ship with 18 crew — six Egyptian, four Somalian, five Azerbaijani and three Turkish nationals — was attacked on Saturday while sailing in international waters, Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

After learning about the incident, the Turkish Coast Guard dispatched two boats — and then the Greek boats left the area.

No one was injured on the cargo ship, the statement added.

The ship is being escorted by two boats and an investigation has been initiated regarding the incident, the statement further read.

On its website, the Turkish Coast Guard Command also shared a video of the harassing fire and a map, pinpointing the location where the incident took place.

READ MORE:Greek Coast Guard shoots and injures Turkish sailor in Aegean Sea

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us