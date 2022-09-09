BIZTECH
New British PM Liz Truss faces worsening cost-of-living crisis
Before the news of Queen Elizabeth the Second's death, soaring energy and consumer prices dominated public discussion in the UK. Consumers have seen their purchasing power deteriorate at a record pace. Inflation there is running at its highest in 40 years, due mainly to the war in Ukraine, and the resulting spike in energy costs. Britain's new leader, Prime Minister Liz Truss, has made easing the burden on consumers her top priority. Paolo Montecillo has more. We spoke to economist Vicky Pryce from London and Taha Arvas from Istanbul for the details. #UnitedKingdom #LizTruss #UKEconomy
September 9, 2022
