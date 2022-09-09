Türkiye’s President Warns the West Shouldn’t Underestimate Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said European sanctions against Russia are partly to blame for soaring energy prices. Now, more than six months into the conflict, the president repeated those words with a stern assessment of the west and the current energy crunch it finds itself in. He stressed the importance of Türkiye's balanced position of keeping channels open to both Moscow and Kiev. Last month, Ankara brokered a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume after being stalled for months. We take a look at whether sanctions are sustainable amid growing protests against energy prices. Guests: Paul Ingram Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University Zaur Gasimov Senior Research Fellow at the University of Bonn