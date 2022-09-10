TÜRKİYE
Türkiye releases damning footage of illegal Greek pushback of migrants
Turkish Coast Guard rescues the irregular migrants who were pushed towards Turkish waters, according to Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry.
Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing asylum seekers back into Turkish waters.
September 10, 2022

Türkiye has shared damning video evidence of Greece’s illegal pushbacks of irregular migrants.

“On September 9, 2022, a Turkish Navy UAV detected irregular migrants being transferred to an inflatable boat and pushed back towards Turkish territorial waters by a Greek Coast Guard boat off Bodrum,” the National Defence Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

“The situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard, which rescued the irregular migrants,” the ministry wrote in a post along with a 63-second video of the incident.

Greece violating humanitarian values

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing asylum seekers back into Turkish waters and denying them entry to Greece, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish forces have saved the lives of 41,000 people left to die by Greece over the past two years.

