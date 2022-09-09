TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye leading determined, far-reaching anti-Daesh operations
President Erdogan says West has never conducted a "proper operation or fight" against Daesh, shortly after Türkiye captures a senior executive of the terrorist organisation.
Erdogan: Türkiye leading determined, far-reaching anti-Daesh operations
Citing his talks with US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Madrid in June, Erdogan also says the US president said he "will extend all the support he can regarding F-16s". / AA
September 9, 2022

Compared with other countries in the world, Türkiye has carried out the most "determined and far-reaching operations" against the Daesh terror group, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Our National Intelligence, Ministry of Interior and Armed Forces have carried out the most determined and far-reaching operations in the world against Daesh," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayer in Istanbul.

Erdogan said the West has never conducted a "proper operation or fight" against the Daesh terror group. "They just keep talking about this matter. There is nothing else they do," he said.

Erdogan's remarks came shortly after Türkiye captured one of the most important senior executives of the Daesh terrorist organisation, Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, codenamed Abu Zeid/Master Zeid, on Thursday.

READ MORE: Türkiye nabs senior Daesh member in blow to the terror group

'US not only country selling fighter jets'

Citing his talks with US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Madrid in June, Erdogan said the US president said he "will extend all the support he can regarding F-16s."

Expressing hope for the US to "not lead" Türkiye to "different tracks," Erdogan said, "I mean, the US is not the only country in the world that sells fighter aircraft."

Countries like the UK, France and Russia also sell fighter jets, he said, adding: "It is possible to obtain it everywhere; some signal us for this."

On a question regarding US CENTCOM's statement from September 7 urging the international community to support SDF against Daesh, Erdogan said the US "unfortunately continues its wrong steps regarding SDF."

He said he will discuss the issue with Biden during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish president also expressed his intention to attend the funeral of the UK's late Queen Elizabeth II if his schedule allows.

READ MORE: Turkish delegation set to discuss F-16 deal during US visit

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us