WORLD
2 MIN READ
Boat capsizes off Brazil leaving many dead and missing
"Unauthorised boat" sinks off Para, a northern Brazilian state, drowning 14 people with another 26 still unaccounted for, officials say.
Boat capsizes off Brazil leaving many dead and missing
In all, 70 people were on the boat, 30 of them rescued alive, officials say. / TRTWorld
September 8, 2022

An illegal passenger boat has sunk along Brazil's northern coast, drowning at least 14 people with another 26 still unaccounted for, officials said.

Local media carried images of rescuers on Thursday using a canoe to bring victims to shore near Belem, the capital of Para state, and bodies laid out on the beach with sheets draped over them.

The boat's owner had recently had another vessel suspended for operating illegally, but continued running this one without authorisation, said Para state Governor Helder Barbalho.

"This was a clandestine vessel. The owner had been notified three times by regulators and the navy for operating another boat without a license. That vessel's operations were suspended, but he got hold of another one and continued operating, and this tragedy happened," he said.

'Horrific tragedy'

"We have been mobilised since we got the news, working to find those who haven't been located yet," he added, saying the state government had set up a crisis team to oversee the search.

He said the authorities would "act firmly" to bring those responsible for the "horrific tragedy" to justice.

In all, 70 people were on the boat, 30 of them rescued alive, state officials said in a statement.

"The vessel was not authorised for inter-city passenger transport... and made the journey departing from a clandestine port in the area of Camara," a settlement across the Marajo Bay from Belem, it said.

A police helicopter and 11 rescue boats, two of them carrying specialised divers, were aiding the search effort, it said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us