President Erdogan’s three-nation Balkans visit to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia hogs media limelight – with several reports focusing on Türkiye’s stabilising role in the region.
Is Türkiye's mediation in the Balkans on cards after grain deal success?
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the importance of avoiding "divisive rhetoric" for the peace and stability of the region. / AA
September 9, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's trip to the Balkans, which ended on September 8, has triggered a constructive debate amongst political pundits in the West and elsewhere. 

Foreign policy experts commenting in the US and Europe-based media organisations on Erdogan's Balkans trip have portrayed the Turkish president as a leader with an ability to break difficult political deadlocks through decisive arbitration. 

Admir Mulaosmanovic, assistant professor in the International University of Sarajevo’s political science faculty, tells a US-based news organisation that Erdogan’s authority could bring the different sides together. 

“The stance that Ankara took and is taking in the Ukrainian crisis — engaging in talks with Moscow in many areas, trying to ease the situation but also to play a positive role – is something that can be very beneficial for the Balkans,” Mulaosmanovic is quoted as saying

Erdogan’s visit to the Balkans comes at a time when regional tensions are rising. Serbia and Kosovo have locked horns by refusing to recognise each other's IDs and vehicle license plates.

For Mulaosmanovic, Erdogan's visit in light of Ankara's mediation between Ukraine and Russia carries a lot of weight, so much so that policymakers in the region will have to recognise the need for easing tensions and toning down their harsh rhetorics.

French TV channel Euronews focused Erdogan's Balkans trip with an additional reporting on Türkiye growing investments in the region. 

It also pointed out that Türkiye’s involvement in the region is in line with the European Union’s interests. 

“The EU and the Balkan nations want the infrastructure project to be completed as a positive political sign in rather difficult times,” it says. 

Russian news agency TASS highlights that President Erdogan does not support the West’s provocative policies in Ukraine, quoting Erdogan's remarks during a joint press conference with Serbian President Vucic in Belgrade, where the Turkish leader said: "I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated.” 

Another Russian news agency, Kommersant, headlines with “Turkish President Erdogan continues to hone his mediation skills.”  It writes that Erdogan expressed his desire to contribute to the resolution of the political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to eliminate the contradictions between Serbia and Kosovo. It also highlights Türkiye’s positive contributions to regional stability through its mediation efforts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Vlade Radulovic, head of the Centre for Geostrategic Research and Terrorism in Serbia, says, "Türkiye's constructive role in maintaining stability in the region is very important." Radulovic emphasises that "the Turkish state can and has something to offer to the region in different fields, from the industry to transport, from market to defence also and to the issues concerning security in general." Citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Serbian expert says President Erdogan was the only one "who managed to get a concrete result," as he referred to the historic Türkiye-brokered Ukraine grain export deal.

