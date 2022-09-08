TÜRKİYE
Erdogan meets Croatian president, opens Islamic Culture Centre in Sisak
Erdogan's three-nation Balkan tour ended in Croatia, where the Turkish President opened an Islamic cultural centre and discussed all aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.
Erdogan says Croatia is among the countries set as an example in Europe in terms of the freedom, respect and peace provided to Muslims.
September 8, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been welcomed with an official ceremony in Croatia's capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour.

Erdogan and his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic held one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings, followed by a joint news conference on Thursday.

Erdogan later opened the Islamic Culture Centre in the central city of Sisak.

"I believe this centre will become one of the major meeting and interaction places, where our friends from other religions will also spend time together," he said during the opening ceremony.

Erdogan said Croatia is among the countries set as an example in Europe in terms of the freedom, respect and peace provided to Muslims.

"In our hearts, we do not distinguish the city of Sisak from Amasya, Petrinja from Bursa, Zagreb from Ankara, Sarajevo from Istanbul, and Mostar from Rize," he added.

READ MORE:Türkiye celebrates 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Bosnia

'Partner countries'

Türkiye and Croatia are partner countries and momentum in bilateral cooperation is "promising", the Turkish president said later at an event.

"Türkiye and Croatia are partner countries in terms of their regional locations and economies. The momentum we have achieved in economic and commercial cooperation in recent years is promising," Erdogan said at the Türkiye-Croatia Business Forum in Zagreb.

Erdogan said bilateral trade volume exceeded $760M in the first eight months of 2022, adding: "Our new target is $2 billion in the short term."

"Our companies carry out strategic works in various sectors, especially in energy, construction, infrastructure, tourism and banking," he stressed.

The president called on businesspeople to make efforts to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

Hailing Turkish drones, Erdogan said: "Thanks to the step we took by reading the future in unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, we are one of the three most successful countries in the world in this field today."

"I believe that the comprehensive economic and commercial cooperation between Türkiye and Croatia will contribute to the development of the region as well as our countries," he added.

READ MORE: Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT launches Balkans edition

SOURCE:AA
