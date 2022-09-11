September 11, 2022
Ukraine makes more gains, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at risk
Officials in eastern Ukraine have blamed Russian attacks for widespread blackouts in the Kharkiv region, where Kiev has made gains in a counter-offensive. The region's governor says Russian attacks on "critical infrastructure" had disrupted electricity and water supplies. It follows the shutting down of the last reactor at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.
