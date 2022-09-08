BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Taiwan confident of signing 'high standard' trade deal with US
"Negotiations under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade will begin soon," Taiwan's president says, assuring that the initiative will facilitate a strong trade agreement.
Taiwan confident of signing 'high standard' trade deal with US
A US congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy is visiting Taiwan as tensions remain high with China over its claims to the self-governed island. / AFP
September 8, 2022

Taiwan is confident it can sign a "high standard" trade deal with the United States under a new framework, President Tsai Ing-wen has told a visiting group of US lawmakers.

Tsai told the bipartisan US lawmaker delegation at a meeting in the presidential office on Thursday that Taiwan would work with the United States to forge even closer trade and economic ties.

"We have already announced that negotiations under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade will begin soon. We are confident that through this initiative, we can sign a high-standard trade agreement and advance bilateral trade development," she said.

Washington and Taipei unveiled the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade in June, days after the Biden administration excluded the Chinese-claimed island from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China's growing influence.

Taiwan has long pushed for a broad free trade deal with the United States, its most important international backer and foreign arms supplier even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

READ MORE: China demands US cancel $1.1B Taiwan arms sales or face 'counter-measures'

Deepening economic relations

Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, told Tsai she supported such an agreement.

"One of the most important things Congress can do right now is to deepen the economic relationship with Taiwan, and in particular, by pushing for a high-quality free trade agreement between the US and Taiwan," she said.

The group is the latest in a string of senior officials from the United States to visit Taiwan since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came early last month.

Her visit infuriated Beijing, which responded by launching war games near the island.

Tsai thanked the delegation for conveying strong congressional support for Taiwan just as China has been carrying out its drills, which have scaled back but continued.

"Taiwan will not back down," Tsai said. "We will actively deepen our cooperation with democratic partners to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region."

READ MORE:US visits 'reinforce Taiwan's determination' to defend itself

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us