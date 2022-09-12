September 12, 2022
Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels say they’re ready for peace talks
Ethiopia's Tigray rebels have announced their readiness for African Union-led peace talks with the central government. The TPLF welcomed AU's peace process on Sunday, after renewed fighting intensified last month in northern Ethiopia, breaking a five-month truce. Martin Plaut from the Institute of Commonwealth Studies weighs in. #Ethiopia #Tigrayrebels #AU
