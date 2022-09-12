Kharkiv officials blame Russian shelling for power outages

Authorities in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region say Russian attacks on infrastructure have caused widespread power blackouts and water supply outages. Firefighters were tackling a blaze at a thermal power plant on Sunday. Regional officials say retreating Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure, in response to a rapid weekend offensive by Ukrainian troops that drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in Kharkiv. And in an address to the nation to mark 200 days since Russia began its attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his troops had recaptured the city of Izyum in the east. Sarah Balter has the latest.