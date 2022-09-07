TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rejects 'baseless' Arab League decisions
Türkiye will continue to fight terror threat to protect its national security interests, says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye rejects 'baseless' Arab League decisions
Ankara reiterates that it is ready to work together with all Arab League members that see the establishment of stability and prosperity in the region as a common goal, the ministry says. / AA
September 7, 2022

Türkiye has "completely rejected" the "baseless" claims and decisions adopted in Tuesday's Arab League foreign ministers meeting.

The decisions once again targeted Türkiye, and were taken under the influence of some "narrow-minded and short-term interests", the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the stance deprives the Arab League of the opportunity to make a concrete, constructive and sustainable contribution to the solution of regional problems.

The Foreign Ministry said Türkiye will continue to fight terror threat to protect its national security and interests in line with the principles and norms of international law, regardless of the prejudiced approaches of some parties.

Türkiye's fight against separatist terrorism is also critical as part of preserving the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity of the countries in the region, it added.

Ankara reiterates that it is ready to work together with all Arab League members that see the establishment of stability and prosperity in the region as a common goal, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of Arab League members convened in Egypt's capital Cairo. 

Some countries also chaired a meeting on so-called "Turkish interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries."

READ MORE:Has the Arab League gone soft for anti-Turkey terror groups?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us