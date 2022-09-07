WORLD
Iraq's top court says it cannot dissolve parliament, deadlock continues
Iraq's political deadlock continues as cleric Muqtada al Sadr's key demand to dissolve parliament is rejected by the country's Federal Supreme Court.
Sadr announced at the end of August that he would be quitting politics over the statement, which sparked violent protests in the country's capital. / Reuters Archive
September 7, 2022

Iraq's top court has ruled it could not dissolve parliament, a key demand by powerful cleric Muqtada al Sadr and his followers and an important sticking point in a power struggle that caused bloody clashes in Baghdad last month.

The Federal Supreme Court said in a statement on Wednesday that parliament must dissolve itself if it is deemed to have not performed its duties.

Iraq’s parliament is a powerful body that chooses a president and prime minister and must approve all laws.

Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.

In al Sadr’s way is a rival Iranian-backed bloc, the Coordination Framework Alliance (CFA).

The CFA has boycotted parliamentary votes for a new president a number of times, demanding an agreement with the Sadrists that ensures the CFA will have a say in who is nominated for the presidency.

In June, all of Sadr's lawmakers, nearly a quarter of parliament, quit in a bid to break the gridlock.

Armed supporters of Sadr exchanged machine gun and rocket fire with government forces and militant groups backed by Iran at the end of August after Sadr announced he would be quitting politics over the deadlock.

