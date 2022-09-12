September 12, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is the Indian-Chinese border dispute over?
Removing Indian and Chinese forces from an undefined border area in the western Himalayas opens a "diplomatic opportunity." Still, it does not end the two-year conflict between the two nations. Retired generals have gone on record, saying it only takes two patrols to cross paths to spark another fight accidentally. Here is our report on how history backs up their assessments.
