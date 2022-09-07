WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swedish far-right politician resigns over sharing racist images, texts
Swedish far-right politician Daniel Cedergren resigns after he was exposed for sending racist images, texts in private chats about Black people, Somalis, Muslims, the Holocaust.
The far-right politician is number one on the Swedish Democrats' municipal ballot in the Jarfalla area and was a member of the municipal council. / Reuters Archive
September 7, 2022

Swedish politician has resigned after it was revealed that he shared racist images and texts about Black people and Somalis, according to a Swedish magazine.

The country’s Expo magazine exposed and confronted Daniel Cedergren, a top politician for the political party Sweden Democrats, about the images and texts that he shared in private chats about Muslims, the Holocaust, Nazism, hanging Black people, and murdering Somalis.

The politician resigned on Tuesday, saying those were "jokes" between him and the person that he was sending them.

According to Cedergren, he was not asked to leave his post but he decided to resign, saying "policy is not his thing.”

READ MORE: Sweden far-right party calls to end aid for immigrants who fail to fit in

Elections on Sunday

"I'm not an academic. I'm an ordinary worker. I'm not politically educated in any way," said Cedergren.

When initially confronted, he claimed that he did not remember the chats or the images but a few hours later, he announced that he had resigned from all the missions for the Sweden Democrats.

The far-right politician is number one on the Swedish Democrats' municipal ballot in the Jarfalla area and was a member of the municipal council as well as the Cultural and Leisure Board, and a replacement in the boards of two municipal housing and real estate companies.

Sweden Democrats were once forbidden from the country’s politics due to their neo-Nazi ties, however the far-right party is expecting to become the second largest in the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, after the election this Sunday.

READ MORE:Clashes erupt again over anti-Muslim rally in Sweden

SOURCE:AA
