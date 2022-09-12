Kharkiv officials blame Russian shelling for power outages

Millions of people in north eastern Ukraine have been left without power and water as a result of intensified Russian shelling. It's in response to a Ukranian counter offensive in the Kharkiv region, which has led to significant gains in pushing back Russian forces. Ukraine claims it has retaken more than 3000 square kilometres of territory in recent days, which British intelligence says will damage the Kremlin's operation the morale of its troops. Liz Maddock has the details.