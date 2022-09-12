Scholz: There is no reason for Iran to reject new proposal

An agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is looking increasingly unlikely, according to the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He was speaking after meeting the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Berlin, who insisted that restoring the 2015 agreement would be a mistake. Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China are still a party to the deal, from which the United States unilaterally withdrew. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.