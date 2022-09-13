September 13, 2022
Dollar slips and US stocks make gains ahead of inflation report
The dollar has hit the lowest level in one month, with stock markets rising significantly ahead of the US inflation report that will be out today. Inflation is still very high, but it is expected to have moderated in August. For more on inflation reading, we spoke to Equiti Capital’s market analyst, David Madden in London. #UnitedStates #Inflation #Dollar
