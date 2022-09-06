WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK’s new PM Liz Truss vows to ‘ride out the storm’ and rebuild country
Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss makes first address to the British public outside No. 10 Downing Street after she was formally appointed Boris Johnson’s successor by Queen Elizabeth II.
UK’s new PM Liz Truss vows to ‘ride out the storm’ and rebuild country
Truss was announced winner of an internal vote of Conservative party members on Monday after a gruelling contest that began in July. / AP
September 6, 2022

Liz Truss has promised that Britain would see sunnier days ahead despite the current economic gloom, as she made her first speech as prime minister after taking over from Boris Johnson.

Heavy rain and thunder forced supporters of the country's third female prime minister to scramble for cover as they waited for her to arrive in Downing Street on Tuesday.

But the clouds lifted as the 47-year-old former foreign secretary's motorcade swept in, and she vowed that the country would "ride out the storm" of soaring energy prices.

"I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply," she said.

"As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger," she added, outlining her priorities as the economy, energy and health.

Earlier in the day, Truss officially become Britain's new prime minister, at an audience with head of state Queen Elizabeth II after the resignation of Johnson.

READ MORE: World leaders congratulate next British PM Liz Truss

Cabinet appointments 

Truss was seen in an official photograph shaking hands with the monarch to accept her offer to form a new government and become the 15th prime minister of her 70-year reign.

"The queen received in audience the right honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as prime minister.

The symbolic ceremony took place at the sovereign's remote Balmoral retreat in the Scottish Highlands, as the queen, 96, was deemed unfit to return to London due to ill health.

Truss was announced winner of an internal vote of Conservative party members on Monday after a gruelling contest that began in July.

The appointments are due to be finalised before she hosts her first cabinet meeting and faces questions in parliament on Wednesday.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to become finance minister, with Attorney General Suella Braverman moved to home secretary, and James Cleverly to foreign affairs.

If confirmed, it would mean no white men in any of Britain's four main ministerial posts for the first time ever.

READ MORE:Who is Liz Truss? UK’s new prime minister to replace Boris Johnson

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us