September 13, 2022
Will the Commonwealth realms keep Charles III as their king?
Queen Elizabeth II was recognised as head of state by 15 countries. Her death has seen an outpouring of grief around the globe. Many countries are now swearing allegiance to King Charles III. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University weighs in on what the future of the new king might look like. #Commonwealth #QueenElizabeth #KingCharles3
