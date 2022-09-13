September 13, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kiev reclaims more territory, reports capturing Russian soldiers
Authorities in Ukraine say the country has retaken more than 6000 km2 of its territory since its counter-offensive against Russia began this month. Kiev also claims to have captured a record number of Russian soldiers. But the Russians are not retreating, without causing more damage. Moscow insists it will achieve its military goals in the country. Jon Brain reports. #ukraine #counteroffensive #russia
Kiev reclaims more territory, reports capturing Russian soldiers
Explore