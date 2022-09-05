WORLD
IED blast kills, wounds dozens of civilians in Burkina Faso
A vehicle heading to the nation's capital hit an improvised explosive device, killing at least 35 people and wounding another 37, the military government said.
"Escorts rapidly secured the perimeter and took measures to assist the victims," Burkina Faso's military government said in a statement (File photo) . / AFP
September 5, 2022

At least 35 civilians have been killed and 37 others wounded in northern Burkina Faso.

The deaths occured when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED), the interim military government said in a statement on Monday.

"One of the vehicles carrying civilians hit an improvised explosive device. The provisional toll is 35 dead and 37 injured, all civilians," the statement said.

The escorted supply convoy heading to the capital Ouagadougou hit the IED between the northern towns of Djibo and Bourzanga, an area where militants have escalated attacks on villages, police and military outposts since 2015.

"Escorts rapidly secured the perimeter and took measures to assist the victims," the military government said in a statement.

READ MORE:Deadly IEDs target soldiers in northern Burkina Faso

Growing violence

Insecurity has risen across West Africa's Sahel over the past decade as groups with links to al Qaeda and Daesh have gained ground, killing thousands and displacing over a million people despite the presence of foreign troops and United Nations peacekeepers.

Frustrations about spiralling attacks spurred a military coup against Burkina Faso's ex-president Roch Kabore in January.

But levels of violence have remained high.

Nearly one in 10 people in Burkina Faso has been displaced by conflict and severe food insecurity has almost doubled compared to 2021 as fields and livestock are abandoned, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

READ MORE:Burkina Faso army admits to killing civilians during strike

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
