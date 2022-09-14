The Sandman | Tunisian Artists Recycle Shoes & Samira Mazaal’s Photography Journey

On this episode of Showcase, watch: The Sandman 00:02 Guest: Joseph Michael Sommers, Author of ‘CoNversations with Neil Gaiman’ From Studio to Prison- Samira Mazaal 12:07 Living Sculptures 14:17 Shortcuts 15:26 Lady Gaga Joins Joker Sequel 17:27 Art for Environment- Tunisian Artists 18:38 Ancient Egypt in VR 20:55 Beja Power 23:10