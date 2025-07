Issey Miyake | Edinburgh Fringe Festival & Jacques Henri Lartigue

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Issey Miyake 00:02 Guest: Dana Thomas, Fashion Writer and Author Susan Mujawa Ananda’s TV channel 10:02 Shortcuts 12:13 Judi Jackson 14:11 Edinburgh Fringe Festival 15:56 Jacques Henri Lartigue- Photographic Diary of a Century 18:32 Moroccan Animation 21:17